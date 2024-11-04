Israel arrests 4 regime staffers over leaking secret information

Other three suspected were working for the regime’s ministry of war, the Zionist media outlets reported early on Monday.

As a result, the ability of defense forces to achieve the goal of freeing the Israeli captives held in Gaza may have been compromised, the head of the court stated.

Israeli Channel 13 reported that Feldstein had close cooperation with Netanyahu and previously with Ben Gvir, the regime’s Minister of Internal Security.

Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, two opposition leaders in Israel, reiterated that Netanyahu is responsible for the leak of security information from his office.

They stated that Netanyahu’s efforts to avoid responsibility for the issue are fruitless.

Meanwhile, following the multiple arrests by the Zionist regime on suspicion of spying for Iran, the head of the Zionist regime's prisons issued an order on Friday to allocate a special ward for these detainees.

In a related development, the Axios news website wrote that the arrests may be “the biggest scandal” in the Zionist regime’s cabinet since the onset of the war in Gaza over a year ago.

1483**9417