Hezbollah targets 4 Israeli settlements, military base with rockets

In statements released early on Monday, Hezbollah said it targeted the Ayelet HaShahar settlement with a barrage of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance also targeted the settlements of Sha’al, Hatzor, and Dalton with rockets, the movement added.

The group also said that it had targeted Israel's aerial surveillance unit at the Meron base with a rocket barrage.

According to Hezbollah, the operations were conducted in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

The Israeli regime has intensified its offensives in Lebanon in recent weeks, prompting harsher responses from the Lebanese resistance fighters.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading deadly fire since October 8 last year, a day after the occupying regime launched the genocidal war on Gaza.

4354**4194