According to IRNA, Araghchi narrated some of the unsaid things about his encounter with the former leader of Hezbollah while attending the “Hamaseh Khwan” program on an Iranian TV channel on Sunday night.

The top diplomat later published a text and a video on his Instagram page showing his presence of the program that will be broadcast on Monday on the occasion of the 40th day since the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

4399