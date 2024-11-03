Oman Grand Mufti hails new Hezbollah chief

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Khalili congratulated Sheikh Naim Qassem in a message on his X social media platform, according to IRNA’s report on Sunday night.

We are pleased to see filling the void caused by the loss of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah with the worthy election of Sheikh Naim Qassem as the new Secretary General of Hezbollah to continue the path of the martyred leader to confront the Zionist regime and its brutal aggressions against the brotherly nation of Lebanon and other regional nations, he wrote.

The Mufti of Oman also expressed hope that the new Hezbollah chief would take on this responsibility with strength, decisiveness, patience until the victory is achieved by him or by faithful leaders of the resistance groups in Gaza and the West Bank, so that the Islamic lands occupied by the Zionist regime would be freed and return to its owners.

Last week, Sheikh Naim Qassem was unanimously elected as Hezbollah’s leader after the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut late in September.

