Hezbollah unveils new underground missile facility

According to IRNA citing the resistance media, Hezbollah published a video showing parts of the Imad 5 underground missile facility.

The resistance movement unveiled its new missile facility with the words of Martyr Hezbollah Chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah: "We will never leave the battlefield... We will never lay down our weapons."

The footage displayed Hezbollah fighters riding their bikes through a forested area, followed by scenes of freedom fighters walking through a tunnel leading to an underground facility.

Along the way, the fighters pass by a sign marking the facility Imad 5 and then by a photo commemorating the martyred leader marked with the words: "We swear by your blood."

This tunnel is well-equipped for movement and houses missile launch-pads.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a statement a fresh on Israel’s Eliakim military base, in the south of Haifa with a squadron of drones.

This base includes a set of training barracks and sub-sets of the command of the northern region of the Zionist army.

Earlier, Hezbollah also targeted a group of Israeli forces in the Metulla settlement with a guided missile, killing and injuring several of them. The Lebanese resistance group also said it targeted the Beit Lid base east of the occupied city of Netanya with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has not remained silent in the face of the Israeli aggression. The resistance movement has time and again said that its operations are in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and in defense of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

