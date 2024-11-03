Iran’s Embassy says measures underway to offer consular services to Iranians in Germany

The embassy issued its statement on Sunday, four days after the German government announced that it would close Iranian consulates in the cities of Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich.

The embassy said, in coordination with the Iranian Foreign Ministry, it is pursuing and taking the necessary measures to use all capacities available in order to continue rendering consular services to Iranian nationals in Germany.

According to the statement, the embassy will soon make additional announcements on how to receive services through its official website and social media channels.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi chaired a meeting with his deputies on the closure of the Iranian consulates, saying that the German government’s move was strange and unjustifiable.

Germany closed the consulates after Iran executed Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German national, for terror attacks that left Iranian civilians dead.

Araghchi, in a post on X, said “In support of a terrorist who took 14 innocent lives and injured more than 200 others, the German government is sanctioning tens of thousands of other Iranians holding German passport.”

