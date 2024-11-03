Nov 3, 2024, 9:07 PM
Iran pursues regional peace, while Israel seeks crisis: Pezeshkian  

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Iran seeks stability and peace in the region, while the Zionist regime aims to escalate crisis and conflict.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Pezeshkian stated, "All regional countries are now convinced that the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to establishing peace and stability, whereas the Zionist regime is focused on intensifying crises and war."

He emphasized, “We have never initiated war, nor have we urged any country to engage in conflict. It is the United States that has repeatedly ignited wars worldwide, including in our region.”

Iran's president referred to the Zionist regime’s “criminal and aggressive actions" designed to incite violence and bloodshed across the region, criticizing what he called the hypocritical stances of the US and European nations regarding the self-made crises in the Middle East. "If these countries genuinely oppose war and bloodshed, then why do they veto proposed ceasefire resolutions?" he questioned.

President Pezeshkian stressed that Iran would respond decisively to any breach of its sovereignty or security.

Addressing Zionist officials directly, he warned, "They know well that any miscalculation against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a crushing response."

