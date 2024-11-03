Over 1,800 Zionists killed since start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm: Israeli sources

The Zionist organization known as the "Israel Insurance Association" has admitted that 902 Zionist settlers and 900 officers and soldiers, along with security forces, were killed during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and the subsequent war, as reported by Al Jazeera on Sunday.

This announcement about the casualties of the Zionist regime occurs amid significant censorship regarding the true number of casualties among Zionist soldiers and settlers. This situation has continued since the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm more than a year ago.

The army of the occupying regime, in its efforts to maintain the morale of its internal front, publishes the actual number of casualties from military clashes with resistance fighters in a highly discreet manner.

Previously, Zionist media outlets reported that the number of wounded announced by the regime's army significantly differs from the figures provided by the hospitals.

Accordingly, the Zionist regime's Channel 12 reported that the army had instructed hospital officials not to release any casualty statistics without prior coordination with the army.

The Zionist regime waged its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, carried out a surprise operation into the occupied territories in retaliation for the regime’s ceaseless atrocities against the Palestinian people over the past seven decades.

With the war continuing unabated and amid a rising civilian death toll in Gaza, resistance movements and groups in the region, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Yemen’s Ansarullah, and Iraq’s fighters launched military operations against US and Israeli interests in an effort to exert pressure on the regime to end its genocidal war.

3266**2050