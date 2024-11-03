Iran to continue to fight against oppressors until the end: Commander

Speaking at an event commemorating National Student Day at Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology on Sunday, Fadavi said that supporting the oppressed is both a religious and constitutional duty for Iran, as underscored by the holy Quran and the nation's leadership.

Iran has stood by the oppressed over the past 45 years and will remain in this path, the commander said. “This is the right path; We should stand on the right side of the history.”

Referring to ongoing Zionist crimes in the region, Fadavi asserted that the plight of the oppressed, particularly in Gaza, has awakened global awareness.

He noted widespread protests in over 90% of countries, with people now understanding the longstanding suffering in Palestine.

For 76 years, the world has been told falsehoods, he said, adding that today, people have realized that the Zionist regime is an occupier that has displaced Palestinians from their land, killing civilians, including women and children."

In his remarks, Fadavi criticized certain Arab nations for their lack of support for Gaza and Lebanon, noting that they have aided the Zionists instead of standing by Palestinians.

"Over the past one year, only Iran, Yemen, Hezbollah, Iraq, and Palestine supported Gaza and Lebanon; Some Arab states … not only remained silent, but even assisted the Zionists and murderers," he said.

Taking the US Treasury Department responsible for the economic sanctions against countries, he warned that any hostile actions against Iran would be met with a firm response.

9341**2050