Hezbollah launches extensive attacks on Israeli positions

The Lebanese resistance movement said that the assaults on Saturday were part of their support for Gaza, the Palestinian resistance, and in defense of Lebanon.

At 7:30 AM, the group targeted enemy military gatherings in the Israeli settlement of Zar'it with missile strikes.

In a subsequent announcement, Hezbollah confirmed attacks on enemy forces stationed in the settlement of Shomera and Even Menachem around the same time.

At 8:00 AM, the settlement of Metzuba was struck by Hezbollah rockets, while Israeli military positions in the settlement of Bar'am were also targeted.

The settlement of Rosh HaNikra was also targeted with rockets. By 10:00 AM, the settlement of Shlomi was hit with a barrage of rockets.

Hezbollah has said its retaliatory airstrikes will not cease until the Israeli regime stops attacking the Palestinian people in Gaza.

