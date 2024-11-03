Nov 3, 2024, 1:25 PM
Iran university professor named chief editor of IEEE

Tehran, IRNA – An Iranian university professor has been appointed as the editor-in-chief of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the largest technical and professional organization in the world.

Mahmoud Fotuhi-Firuzabad, the former head of the Sharif University of Technology and the current professor at the University’s Electrical Engineering Department, was appointed by IEEE Power and Energy Society as the chief editor of the reputable IEEE Transactions and Smart Grid for three years.

The Iranian professor has already been an IEEE fellow.

This is the first time that an Iranian national residing in the country has been appointed as the chief editor of the international journal.

In the appointment letter, the IEEE expressed hope that Firouzabad would play a key role in achieving the journal’s goals.

The IEEE is an international professional journal aiming to advance technology. The main purpose of the technical organization is to “foster technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity,” according to the IEEE website.

