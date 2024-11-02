Hamas denies martyrdom of its military leader Mohammed Deif

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the report is untrue, and called on all media outlets to act accurately and professionally.

The reaction came after Asharq al-Awsat, citing Hamas sources, alleged that the movement had confirmed Deif lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza in mid-July.

Deif is the leader of Hamas’s military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The regime on August 1 claimed that he had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis two weeks earlier. The attack was the eighth attempt by Israel to kill Deif, according to the regime’s media.

