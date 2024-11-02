Brits hold rally to protest Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Balfour Day

Protesters from various strata of people, nationalities, and religions gathered in front of the UK's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Saturday, an IRNA correspondent in London reported.

They chanted anti-Israel slogans, demanding an end to London's support for the Israeli regime.

As they called for the liberation of Palestine and a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, the demonstrators marched toward the US embassy.

They criticized the United States for its role in contributing to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and Lebanon with its full support for the Zionist regime.

In an interview with IRNA, Ben Jamal, the director of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC), stated that the British government has refused to label the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza as genocide.

He believes this sends a message to the Palestinian people that their humanitarian crisis is not taken seriously and their lives do not matter to the British government.

He added, “We are demonstrating today to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people and to emphasize that the British government must end its complicity in Israel's crimes".

Participants in today’s demonstration emphasized that the British government bears significant responsibility for stopping the wars in Gaza and Lebanon, citing the Balfour Declaration and its historical role in the establishment of the Zionist regime.

They stated that they would continue their demonstrations as long as the crimes committed by the Zionist regime persist.

The Balfour Declaration issued 107 years ago, is widely regarded as the beginning of the establishment of the Zionist regime. The Palestinian embassy released a statement describing the Balfour Declaration as a manifestation of arrogance and a blatant disregard for the political rights of millions of Palestinians.

The statement stressed the right of the Palestinians to self-determination, stating that the British government should be accountable and the Balfour Declaration was nothing but a catastrophe for the Palestinian people and caused ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and countless killings of people.

