Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israel’s Palmachim Airbase

In a statement on Saturday, Hezbollah said the attack was carried out by several combat drones. It added that all the targets were directly hit.

Palestine’s Sama news agency has also said that sirens could be heard in Acre and Nahariya and some Zionist settlements in northern parts of the occupied lands.

Local media have also reported what they referred to as a second phase of missile shots by Hezbollah into Zionist bases in Galilee.

Hezbollah also announced that its combat drones directly hit Glilot military base in the suburbs of Tel Aviv.

Earlier today, Zionist media said that 15 missiles crossed Lebanon into the occupied lands. They added that sirens were heard in Galilee and Haifa.

