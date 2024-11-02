SCO strongly condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

Following the recent act of aggression by the Zionist regime, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convened on October 31, 2024, with all permanent representatives of its member states in attendance and issued a statement regarding the issue.

During the four-hour emergency meeting called by Iran, member states' representatives issued a statement strongly condemning the act of aggression.

The member states voiced their concern regarding the rising tensions in the region, which threaten international peace and security, urging the implementation of effective measures to stabilize the situation.

During the meeting, Mohammad Rasoul Jafari, Iran's Permanent Representative to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, addressed the roots of the current situation, attributing it to the occupation of Palestinian land and the genocide of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

He specifically highlighted the Zionist regime's brutal crimes against the civilian population of Gaza over the past year, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 50,000 residents of the Gaza Strip.

Jafari called for a strong condemnation of the Israeli regime's actions and emphasized the need to prevent the continuation of these crimes.

A statement published on the SCO website last night reads: "SCO member states strongly condemn the attack on the military facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran that occurred on October 26, 2024. "

The member states expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, which poses a significant threat to international peace, security, and stability.

They also called for the immediate implementation of effective measures to stabilize the region through political and diplomatic means, in accordance with the recognized norms of international law, including those outlined in the UN Charter.

