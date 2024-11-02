Iran became member of World Curling

Speaking to IRNA on Saturday, Abbas Nazarian said that the initial measures regarding World Curling had been taken by the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Last year, Iran attended World Curling as a guest, and in the meantime, correspondence was made in this regard, he added.

Curling is a sport in which players slide stones on a sheet of ice toward a target area segmented into four concentric circles. It is related to bowls, boules, and shuffleboard.

Two teams, each with four players, take turns sliding heavy, polished granite stones, also called rocks, across the ice curling sheet toward the house, a circular target marked on the ice.

