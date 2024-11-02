Hezbollah’s missile injures 19 Zionists in central occupied Palestine

Hezbollah targeted Tel Aviv and its vicinities early on Saturday, after which the Israeli regime’s army claimed that it had intercepted two out of the three launched missiles.

According to Israeli news outlets, 19 Zionists were wounded after a missile hit a building in Tira in the center of the occupied territories.

They also reported that another missile had reached the Sharon area in Tel Aviv and caused serious damage.

Sirens also blared in Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

Early on Saturday, the army of the Zionist regime said 15 missiles had been fired from Lebanon to Upper Galilee and Haifa in northern occupied Palestine.

Meanwhile, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported that the consecutive airstrikes had been carried out from Lebanon to target Kriot in northern Haifa.

According to the reporter, Hezbollah has compelled the occupying forces to withdraw.

Since late September, the Israeli regime has intensified its attacks against various areas in southern Lebanon.

In response, Hezbollah began to carry out different operations against Israeli bases and settlements.

1483**4354