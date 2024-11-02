Million-strong march staged in Yemen capital in support of Gaza, Lebanon

In a march in the Yemeni capital Sana’a entitled “With Gaza and Lebanon, Ready for Any American-Zionist Escalation”, the demonstrators declared their willingness to fight the battle of “the promised conquest and holy jihad” in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance, Yemen News Agency (SABA) reported.

They also expressed pride and appreciation for the qualitative military operations carried out by the Yemeni armed forces and the high level they have reached in developing capabilities and military industries in the missile force, the navy, and the air force.

A statement was read out by the First Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Muhammad Meftah, saying that the massacre of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip continues without stopping for the thirteenth consecutive month, and the Zionist enemy continues its criminality, brutality and genocide by targeting all aspects of life, especially in northern Gaza, and is still expanding and expanding to the West Bank and Lebanon.

It praised the military operations of the Palestinian resistance factions that are still steadfast and inflicting heavy losses on the Zionist enemy for more than a year.

The statement blessed the humiliating and painful operations of Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance and Iraq against the Zionist enemy, which thwarted its criminal plans and unjust attacks against Lebanon.

The statement also congratulated the brothers in Hezbollah on the selection of His Eminence the Mujahid Sheikh Naim Qassem as Secretary-General of Hezbollah, succeeding the martyr of Islam and humanity, the great Mujahid Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

It asserted that the Yemenis are ready for any escalation or new conspiracies targeting this great and historic position, and they will not back down from it no matter the costs and risks.

The statement addressed those who brag about peace and rely on the Security Council, the United Nations and international institutions, saying, “Whoever is unable to protect UNRWA in Palestine, UNIFIL in Lebanon, and other entities affiliated with the United Nations and the Security Council and established by their decisions, is unable to protect you and the peoples, for there is no honor, no immunity, and no protection except through jihad for the sake of God, reliance on Him, and possessing the means of strength.”

6125**4354