Nov 2, 2024
Iraqi resistance targets vital Israeli base in northern occupied Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi resistance forces have targeted an important Israeli base in the north of the occupied Palestine in a drone strike.

In a statement on Saturday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it carried out the operation in response to the occupying regime’s massacre of civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

In a related development, the Iraqi resistance said it launched six drone operations on Friday against some bases in the north, center and south of the occupied territories.

The Islamic resistance in Iraq has already warned it would intensify its attacks on the Israeli bases if the regime continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

