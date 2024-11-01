EU should correct its position on three Iranian islands: Iran's academics

In reaction to the unfounded claims regarding the three Iranian islands in a final statement of the European Union and in a statement, the academic organization condemned the recent action of the European Union along with the baseless and illusory claims of some heads of the Persian Gulf littoral states, and said, "The European Union, in its joint statement with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, stated its position regarding the three Iranian islands. By ignoring its original identity as a normative activism, it has been caught in the trap of power-based and benefit-oriented policies."

"The European Union, in line with the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council, in the position announced in paragraph 46 of its joint statement, has tended to one side or the other, the final result of which is to fuel division among the countries of the region, incite and intensify a divisive and conflicting situation, strengthen destabilizing tendencies and trends, and In the end, it will create a platform for instability in international peace and security," the statement added.

The three Persian Gulf islands have historically been part of Iran, proof of which can be found in historical, legal, and geographical documents in Iran and other countries.

Iran has, time and again, warned against baseless claims by the UAE about the three Iranian islands and the issuance of political statements in collaboration with other parties, saying those statements lack legitimacy and do not undermine Iran’s legal status or sovereignty over the islands.

