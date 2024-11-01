Nov 1, 2024, 2:09 PM
President hails Iranian students’ victory at ISF Gymnasiade as a matter of pride

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has praised the Iranian boys and girls for their outstanding performance in the International School Sport Federation (ISF) Gymnasiade 2024 in Bahrain.

In a message on Friday, President Pezeshkian said the students brought pride to the country by earning precious and colorful medals.

Such a victory, especially in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling and in taekwondo, was an indication of the Iranians’ great determination and potential, the president underlined.

The Iranian team, with 120 students, attended the 2024 ISF competitions with 12 teams in eight sports.

By winning 26 gold, eight silver, and 13 bronze medals, the Iranian students secured fifth place, surpassing the US, UK, France, Switzerland, and others. Brazil, China, Chinese Taipei, and Romania ranked first to fourth in the competitions.

The ISF Gymnasiade was held in Manama, Bahrain, from October 23 to 31.

