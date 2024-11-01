Nov 1, 2024, 1:03 PM
Iran congratulates Algeria on counter-occupation fights anniversary

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has extended a message of congratulation to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of the counter-occupation fights that began on November 1, 1954.

In his message on Friday, President Pezeshkian also congratulated the Algerian people on the 70th anniversary of the occasion.

Referring to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Algeria, President Pezeshkian said the Islamic Republic is ready to strengthen ties with the African country in all areas.

The revolution in Algeria occurred from 1954 to 1962. It was an uprising against the France occupation to end the European country’s 150-year colonization of Algeria.

