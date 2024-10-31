Oct 31, 2024, 8:01 PM
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Pakistan Navy rescues 23 Iranian fishermen in Gulf of Aden

Tehran, IRNA -- The Pakistani Army has announced that its naval ship stationed in the Gulf of Aden successfully rescued 23 fishermen and crew members from an Iranian vessel after receiving an emergency call.

According to a statement released by the Pakistan Army's public relations office on Thursday night, a Zulfiqar-class warship of the Pakistani Navy was conducting maritime security patrols when it received a distress signal from the Iranian ship named Al Mohammadi.

The statement noted that the Iranian vessel encountered technical difficulties with its engine and had an injured crew member 12,000 miles from Pakistan's territorial waters.

In response, the Pakistan Navy promptly deployed to the area in the Gulf of Aden to provide assistance.

