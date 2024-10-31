Israeli military chief survives assassination attempt in Gaza

According to a report on Thursday from Haaretz, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, successfully struck a house where Halevi was believed to have been present in northern Gaza.

Israeli media said that Halevi escaped the assassination attempt unharmed, as the attack occurred shortly after he left the residence.

Hebrew sources revealed that an anti-tank missile was fired at the house while Halevi was conducting a field assessment with military forces involved in operations in northern Gaza.

