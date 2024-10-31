Oct 31, 2024, 6:38 PM
News ID: 85645610
T T
1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Israeli military chief survives assassination attempt in Gaza

Oct 31, 2024, 6:38 PM
News ID: 85645610
Israeli military chief survives assassination attempt in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA — The Israeli military’s chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, has reportedly survived an assassination attempt in northern Gaza.

According to a report on Thursday from Haaretz, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, successfully struck a house where Halevi was believed to have been present in northern Gaza.

Israeli media said that Halevi escaped the assassination attempt unharmed, as the attack occurred shortly after he left the residence.

Hebrew sources revealed that an anti-tank missile was fired at the house while Halevi was conducting a field assessment with military forces involved in operations in northern Gaza.

4353**2050

1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .