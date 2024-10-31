Oct 31, 2024, 4:34 PM
News ID: 85645508
T T
1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Israeli airstrikes target residential buildings in Syria’s Homs region

Oct 31, 2024, 4:34 PM
News ID: 85645508
Israeli airstrikes target residential buildings in Syria’s Homs region

Tehran, IRNA -- In a new act of aggression, the Israeli regime has targeted several residential buildings in the outskirts of Homs in western Syria.

According to a report from the Syrian news agency SANA, Israeli forces on Thursday bombed various neighborhoods, residential structures, and an industrial area in the eastern part of Al-Qusayr, near Homs.

Initial reports indicate that several civilians have been injured in the attack, which also caused significant damage to residential buildings and the industrial zone.

Some Syrian media outlets reported that two individuals were killed and two others injured in the strikes. IRNA could not independently verify those reports.

This follows another act of aggression last week, where Israeli forces bombed Kafr Sousa in Damascus and a military facility in the Homs region, resulting in one death and seven injuries.

4353**2050

1 Persons
journalistحمیدرضا جوادی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .