Israeli airstrikes target residential buildings in Syria’s Homs region

According to a report from the Syrian news agency SANA, Israeli forces on Thursday bombed various neighborhoods, residential structures, and an industrial area in the eastern part of Al-Qusayr, near Homs.

Initial reports indicate that several civilians have been injured in the attack, which also caused significant damage to residential buildings and the industrial zone.

Some Syrian media outlets reported that two individuals were killed and two others injured in the strikes. IRNA could not independently verify those reports.

This follows another act of aggression last week, where Israeli forces bombed Kafr Sousa in Damascus and a military facility in the Homs region, resulting in one death and seven injuries.

