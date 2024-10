During a trip to Qom on Thursday, President Pezeshkian met with Hujjat al-Islam Seyyed Javad Shahrestani and paid a vist to his private museum.

Upon arriving in Qom, the president was welcomed by Governor, Akbar Behnamju and a group of provincial officials.

Hujjat al-Islam Majid Ansari, legal deputy of the president, and Seyyed Abbas Salehi, minister of culture and Islamic guidance, accompanied the president on this trip.

4354**4399