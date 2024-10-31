Protesters slam Macron’s anti-resistance remarks in Casablanca

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Moroccan authorities attacked the protesters venting anger at Macron for his anti-Palestine and pro-Israel stance.

On October 29, Macron spoke at the Moroccan parliament during his three-day trip to Rabat, describing the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas as “terrorist” and “barbaric” while defending what he called Israel’s “right to self-defense”.

His remarks quickly ignited anger across Morocco, with dozens of demonstrators chanting slogans outside parliament such as “Macron is a liar” and “resistance is not terrorism.”

The Israeli regime launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October last year, after Hamas and other Gaza-based resistance groups carried out a retaliatory operation against the occupation and decades-long Israeli atrocities against Palestinians.

So far, the brutal war has claimed the lives of more than 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children and injured over 101,000 others.

Most of Gaza’s critical infrastructures and residential buildings have also been destroyed in the relentless bombing and shelling campaign by the Zionist regime.

