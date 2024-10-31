Isareli raids on occupied West Bank leave several dead

IRNA reported on Thursday citing some media sources that three civilians were killed in an attack on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied city of Tulkarm.

Israeli drones fired missiles on the main square of the Nur Shams camp, which led to the martyrdom and wounding of several Palestinians.

The raid prompted Palestinian youths to clash heavily with Zionist soldiers in the camp, east of Tulkarm.

Elsewhere in the occupied territories, the Zionist military raided several areas in the cities of Nablus and Ramallah in the early hours of Thursday.

The occupying forces also arrested a number of Palestinian youths at some locations.

Since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip in October last year, the regime has intensified its incursions into the West Bank.

Nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed and over 10,000 others have been arrested over the past one year in the occupied territories

