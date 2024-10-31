Hezbollah targets four Israeli settlements with rockets

In a statement, Hezbollah said it targeted Kiryat Shmona, Hatzor HaGlilit, Kedem Tsvi, and Yesod HaMa’ala settlements in the early hours of Thursday.

The operation came days after the resistance movement warned occupants of 25 Zionist settlements in the occupied territories to evacuate those places.

Meanwhile, rocket sirens sounded in Nahariya, Kfar Giladi, Al-Metula, Kfar Yuval, and other Zionist settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

Israeli media outlets also confirmed that a drone infiltrated into the northern occupied Palestine without giving the details about the direction from where it was launched.

In yet another development, media outlets reported that thousands of cellphone lines in the occupied territories were disrupted.

According to Al-Mayadeen, thousands of mobile phone lines were disrupted for unknown reasons.

Some media outlets published images of a drone attack on Nahariya, which destroyed a target, likely to be a telecommunication center or a cell phone transmission station.

4354**4399