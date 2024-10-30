Araghchi holds talks with Qatari, Egyptian FMs

Araghchi and Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who is also the Prime Minister Qatar discussed and exchanged opinions on the latest developments in the region on Wednesday night.

According to IRNA, apart from bilateral ties, the focus of attention of the two top diplomats was the ongoing Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In this conversation, the Foreign Minister of Qatar presented a report on the diplomatic efforts in recent days to stop the war against Gaza and Lebanon.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized the importance of the joint efforts by Islamic nations to help the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Araghchi also called for the immediate end to the Zionist regime's genocide in Gaza and the cessation of this regime's aggression against Lebanon a fundamental condition for the return of peace and stability to the region.

Also on Wednesday night, the Iranian and Qatari foreign ministers discussed the regional developments and bilateral relations in a telephone conversation.

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi and Badr Abdul Ati expressed their satisfaction over the positive process of talks between the two countries in recent months and emphasized the need for the continuation of dialogues in line with the interests of both Tehran and Cairo.

Araghchi and Abdul Ati also talked about the recent constructive meeting between Iranian and Egyptian presidents on the sidelines of the recently-held summit of heads of state of the BRICS group of emerging economies in the Russian city of Kazan.

While touching on regional developments, they described the situation as precarious and stressed the need for an urgent and effective effort by the international community to help establish a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, and considered the role of Islamic countries special in this regard.

