Iranian, Indonesian FMs discuss bilateral ties

Iran’s Top Diplomat Abbas Araghchi and his Indonesian counterpart Sugiono spoke on the phone on Wednesday.

Araghchi congratulated Sugiono on his appointment as new foreign minister of Indonesia.

He also thanked Indonesia for condemning the latest Israeli air aggression against Iran, which took place on October 26.

Discussing tensions in West Asia, the two top diplomats stressed the need for immediate action by the international community as well as joint efforts by Islamic countries to help stop Israeli crimes against people of Gaza and Lebanon, and to punish the regime’s leaders.

