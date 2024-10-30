Oct 30, 2024, 3:16 PM
Defense minister rejects enemies' fighter jets invaded Iranian air space

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has dismissed the media hype that enemies' fighter jets have invaded Iranian air space in the Israeli airstrike against Tehran on October 26.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session in Tehran on Wednesday.

The enemy sought to exert loss on Iran's anti-missile system  but all to no avail, he pointed out.

The commander praised the domestic anti-missile system, the official said, noting that being well-prepared in this regard paid off.

He rejected the Israeli claim that damage was inflicted on the Iranian anti-missile system.

Iran will not compromise even a minor assault against its soil, he further noted. 

When asked whether the Islamic Republic had been attacked from countries in the north of Iran too, he said no. 

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday (October 26) that the country’s air defenses had successfully intercepted and confronted Israeli acts of aggression.

