Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on vital target in occupied territories

According to Shehab News Agency, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had attacked a vital target in the north of the occupied territories with a drone.

It had targeted an Israeli military base in the north of the occupied territories with a drone on Monday morning.

Two separate drone attacks were also conducted by the Islamic resistance of Iraq on vital Israeli targets in occupied Golan, Syria, on Sunday.

In the past few months, the Islamic resistance of Iraq targeted sensitive and important targets in different areas of Palestine, including the port of Eilat, the occupied Golan, and the Jordan Valley.

It had previously warned the occupied territories that if the Zionist regime continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, it will intensify its operations against the Israeli positions.

