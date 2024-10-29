X imposes 1-day ban on Khamenei.ir’s Azeri-language account, followers removed

The X suspended https://x.com/az_Khamenei late on Saturday only to reinstate it a day later but with no followers.

The account had drawn more than 43,000 followers, mostly from Muslims based in the Republic of Azerbaijan who are interested in Ayatollah Khamenei’s views about political developments.

Many Muslims in Azerbaijan also view Ayatollah Khamenei as a source of religious emulation.

The X, which is based in the United States and closely follows the political lines of the US government, has not offered any reason for banning the Azeri-language account of Khamenei.ir and why its followers were removed after it was reinstated.

The platform imposed a similar short-lived ban on Khamenei.ir’s Hebrew-language account on Sunday, just a day after it was launched and two days after Israel carried out attacks on Iran’s military sites in response to Iran’s massive missile attacks on the regime in early October.

The content of azeri.Khamenei.ir is currently available on social media platforms and on messenger applications, including on Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and X for use of followers and emulators of Ayatollah Khamenei.

