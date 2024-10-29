Hezbollah launches barrage of rockets at Israeli settlements

The strikes came shortly after the Lebanese resistance movement announced the appointment of Sheikh Naim Qassem as its new secretary-general.

According to Al Jazeera, sirens sounded in nearly 30 areas across the Galilee region in northern occupied territories following the missile strikes.

Israeli emergency services reported that one Israeli was killed and 13 others injured as a result of the rocket fire targeting the settlement of Ma'alot Tarshiha.

Israeli media also reported that multiple buildings in the settlement were struck by missiles launched from Lebanon.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah also said that its fighters had struck the settlement of Kfar Vradim and Dalton with rockets.

The Israeli military began a ground invasion of southern Lebanon in late September, prompting Hezbollah to retaliate with intensified rocket barrages.

The two sides have been trading cross-border fire since October last year when the Israeli regime launched the genocidal war in Gaza.

