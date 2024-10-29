Iran FM urges all players to work for immediate cessation of war in Lebanon, Palestine

During a gathering of ambassadors and heads of foreign missions in Tehran on Tuesday, Araghchi emphasized the importance of collective diplomatic efforts at this critical juncture, calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action to stop the crimes and aggressions committed by the Zionist regime.

Additionally, he urged members of the international community to address the urgent needs of the displaced and to facilitate relief and humanitarian assistance in Gaza and Lebanon, where innocent people are suffering due to ongoing bombings and violence.

Recalling the responsibility of all United Nations member states, the members of the Commission on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, and the states parties to the four Geneva Conventions, the top Iranian diplomat called for immediate and collective action against gross violations of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide, and international humanitarian law.

Araghchi urged the international community to take immediate, effective, and decisive action to contain the Zionist regime.

He underlined that the region will not experience peace until the aggression in Gaza and Lebanon comes to an end, adding that Iran has proposed a regional and practical solution for achieving a lasting, just, and comprehensive resolution, which is based on acknowledging the inherent rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

“Based on this approach, we believe that a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue is a democratic one, because the land of Palestine belongs to the Palestinian people, and any decision regarding its future must be made by the main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Jews and Christians," the top Iranian diplomat noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi emphasized that the unique realities and geography of Lebanon must be carefully considered, as Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance are deeply rooted in the country's population and cannot be eliminated.

Araghchi highlighted the importance of all players working towards an immediate cessation of hostilities in both Lebanon and Palestine, stressing that the legitimate interests and aspirations of the Lebanese and Palestinian peoples must be taken into account to achieve a favorable diplomatic outcome.

He emphasized that plans prioritizing the interests of the Zionist regime are certain to fail.

Undoubtedly, the ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip, the aggression of the Zionist regime against Lebanon and Syria, and the repeated military adventures of the regime in other regions pose a significant threat to international peace and security, he further noted.

Araghchi emphasized that the Security Council is obligated to take action against the Israeli regime's ongoing war and violence in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for the imposition of severe sanctions on the Israeli regime, in line with Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

He pointed out that US support for the Zionist regime in the Security Council is a major obstacle to the Council's ability to address the regime's international violations, which must come to an end.

The Islamic Republic of Iran urges other countries to play a constructive and effective role in safeguarding the region against the military aggressions and wrongdoings of the Israeli regime, he concluded.

3266**2050