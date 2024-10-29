Yemen conducts 3 operations in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, Bab el-Mandeb

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that in the first military operation, they targeted the ship SC MONTREAL in the southern Arabian Sea with two drones.

Saree explained that the second operation targeted the ship MAERSK KOWLOON in the Arabian Sea using a cruise missile.

The third operation was carried out against the ship MOTARO in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab with multiple ballistic missiles, achieving precise and direct hits on all three targets, he added.

Brigadier General Saree emphasized their readiness to impose a naval blockade and to target all assets affiliated with the Israeli enemy in occupied Palestine. They clarified that operations will cease only if the aggression stops, the Gaza blockade is lifted, and hostilities against Lebanon are halted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the assaults were a reaction to the ship-owning companies’ infringement of the prohibition on accessing ports in occupied Palestine.

YAF underscored their preparedness to implement a naval blockade and to strike all assets associated with the Israeli adversary in occupied Palestine. They specified that military operations will only be suspended if the aggression ceases, the blockade on Gaza is lifted, and hostilities against Lebanon are terminated.

6125**4354