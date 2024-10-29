Hamas slams Israeli regime's decision to ban UNRWA

In a statement, Hamas described the decision as part of a broader plot to stand against the Palestinian cause, Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday.

It called on the international community and the United Nations to take a firm stand against the move.

Hamas also called for support for UNRWA’s operations because the Palestinians in Gaza are facing a genocidal crisis.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also censured the decision, calling it unacceptable and warning of severe impacts for Palestinian refugees.

According to Al Jazeera, Guterres said on Tuesday the move could have dire consequences and emphasized that nothing can replace UNRWA due to its critical role.

Guterres emphasized that the Israeli Knesset (parliament)’s move against UNRWA threatens to hinder peace and security in West Asia, warning that it could escalate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Previously, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain issued a joint condemnation of the Knesset’s decision, expressing disapproval of the restriction on UNRWA’s work in Palestinian territories.

