“I offer my condolences to you, the courageous army commanders and staff as well as the honorable families of the martyrs," Brigadier Nasirzadeh said in his message.

Major Hamzeh Jahandideh, Sergeant Mohammad-Mehdi Shahrokhifar, Major Sajjad Mansouri and Sergeant Mehdi Naghavi were martyred in the Israeli attack on Iran in the early hours of Saturday.

