Oct 28, 2024, 8:45 PM
Hezbollah launches major rocket attack on Western Galilee

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has carried out a major rocket attack on Western Galilee, according to local media.

Al Mayadeen reported on Monday that 40 explosions were heard in different Zionist settlements and military bases after the resistance group fired several rockets against northern parts of the occupied lands.  

The Lebanese media have stressed that Hezbollah targeted areas in Nahariyya and Western Galilee with over 30 rockets with high-explosive capability.

The Zionist media have also reported that Hezbollah attacks happened after it issued evacuation orders to the residents of the mentioned areas.

