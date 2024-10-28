X suspends Khamenei.ir’s Hebrew-language account just after was launched

The X decided to suspend Khamenei.ir’s Hebrew-language account late on Sunday just a day after it was launched and almost two days after Israel carried out limited attacks on Iran’s military sites in response to Iran’s massive missile attacks on the regime in early April.

The platform, which is based in the US and closely follows the political lines set by the US government, has not offered any reason for the decision.

However, the account had only posted the phrase “In the Name of God the Compassionate the Merciful” in Hebrew and few posts on Ayatollah Khameeni’s Sunday remarks about the need to make Israel understand its miscalculation of launching an attack on Iran.

That comes as Khamenei.ir’s X accounts in other languages, including its English-language account which has 1.3 million followers, remain active.

Experts and X users said the decision to suspend the account was a clear a sign that the Israeli regime and its supporters in the US were frightened by the impact Ayatollah’s Khamenei’s remarks and speeches could have on the Hebrew-speaking audience in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Mehdi Fazaeli, a media figure who has cooperated with Khamenei.ir in the past, wrote in a post on his X account that the Satan, a reference to the US, was clearly frightened of the Name of Allah used by the account as its first and almost last post.

He was referring to a proverb in the Persian language which says the Satan, or the evil when it appears in the form of a jinn, escapes upon hearing the name of Allah.

