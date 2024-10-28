China eyes bolstering trade ties with Iran

In a meeting on Monday with Mohammad Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, the head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), Peiwu emphasized the importance of enhancing trade cooperation between Iran and China.

He highlighted the necessity of developing trade relations across all economic sectors and expressed China's willingness to strengthen trade exchanges with Iran in every field.

Dehghan Dehnavi, for his part, emphasized that trade cooperation between Iran and China is at its highest level, adding that the Trade Development Organization of Iran is keen to enhance and grow constructive trade relations between the two countries.

Additionally, he highlighted that Iran's membership in regional agreements like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will facilitate trade cooperation.

Dehnavi also underscored the importance of developing bilateral ties through international exhibitions, technology transfer, and commercial advancements in the industrial and mining sectors.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Aghajanlou, the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), was also present at the meeting and shared his insights on developing joint cooperation between Iran and China in the mining and mineral industries.

He emphasized the importance of transferring modern technologies from China to Iran, noting that this updated knowledge would enhance productivity in mining and enable the processing of mineral products with higher added value.

Moreover, he pointed out that sharing knowledge and experiences between mining experts and engineers from both countries could help improve skills and standards in the industry.

