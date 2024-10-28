Iran pursuing to hold Zionist regime accountable for aggressive actions

In an interview with IRNA on Monday, Gharibabadi stated that the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran constituted a violation of the UN Charter and was an act of aggression, adding, “We promptly reported this action to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council.”

He also noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to the Secretary-General and the UN Security Council, requesting an urgent meeting to be convened. This request was supported by three Security Council members: China, Russia, and Algeria.

Gharibabadi indicated that the UN Security Council meeting would be held today to address the dimension of the Zionist regime's criminal attack on Iran.

Measures to confront the crimes of the Zionist regime, including recent acts of aggression, extend beyond just political, diplomatic, and legal spheres, he said, adding that several strategies are currently under review and in progress, but the legal aspect is crucial for raising public awareness and attracting the attention of international organizations to such acts of aggression.

Gharibabadi underlined that such an approach aims to increase pressure on the Zionist regime and hold it accountable for its criminal actions.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses had successfully intercepted and confronted Israeli acts of aggression.

The statement added that some limited damage had occurred in some areas, and an investigation was underway to assess the extent of the damage.

