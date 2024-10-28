Oct 28, 2024, 2:31 PM
Iran ramps up steel output after lifting electricity curbs

Isfahan, IRNA – Iran’s steel output has returned to levels seen before the country’s Energy Ministry imposed restrictions on the supply of electricity to industries this summer.

Figures by the World Steel Association (worldsteel) cited in an IRNA report on Monday showed that Iran’s steel production had reached 1.5 million metric tons (mt) in September, up from 1.4 million mt reported in the previous month.

Iran’s total steel output since the start of 2024 reached 21.3 million mt, down 3.1% from the previous period in 2023.

Iran was the 10th largest steel producer in the world in September, according to worldsteel figures.

The country was seventh in the ranking in May just before power cuts began to affect output in steel mills.

Reports show electricity supplies to Iranian industries have returned to normal levels now that demand for cooling has declined in the country.

