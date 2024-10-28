Oct 28, 2024, 11:25 AM
Islamic Resistance in Iraq strikes drone attack on Israel

Islamic Resistance in Iraq strikes drone attack on Israel

Tehran, IRNA – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has announced that it launched a drone attack on an Israeli target in occupied Palestine.

In a statement on Monday, the IRI confirmed that its fighters struck an Israeli military site, emphasizing that this action was "in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

The group reiterated its commitment to escalate operations against “enemy” strongholds, vowing that attacks would continue "at an increasing pace."

The IRI has mounted near-daily rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets amid Israel's ongoing war against Gaza and Lebanon.

