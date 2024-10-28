'Israel's attack on Iran did not affect KRG trade delegation's activities'

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mohammad Reza Mavalizadeh praised Khuzestan's good capacities in various economic fields.

He expressed hope for expanding commercial relations between the two sides and stated that the province is one of the important hubs of agricultural investment due to its production of tropical fruits and other agricultural items.

Mavalizadeh also mentioned that necessary measures have been taken to establish a direct flight between Khuzestan and the Iraqi Kurdistan Region to strengthen commercial and political relationships.

A business delegation from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region arrived in Ahvaz on Sunday to learn about the investment opportunities of Khuzestan.

