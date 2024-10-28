US base in southeastern Syria attacked by missiles: Iraqi media

The Iraqi sources said late on Sunday that no report on damage or casualties had been announced yet.

Al Tanf military base is a place where the US forces gather.

The United States has not reacted to the issue yet, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Syrian government has reiterated over and over that the presence of the militia and the US forces in eastern and northeastern Syria was aimed at looting oil.

So, the Syrian government has stressed that it would end their illegal presence in the country.

When the terrorist group Daesh, as the aider and abettor of the US, was in Syria defeated about seven years ago, the American forces directly became the group’s successor.

Since that time, the US has been stealing Syria’s oil and become a problem for the people in the Arab country.

