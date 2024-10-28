Oct 28, 2024, 9:24 AM
Iran’s freestyle team makes history at 2024 U23 World Championships

Tehran, IRNA — With an incredible performance, Iranian freestyle wrestlers have become champions at the 2024 U23 World Championships held in Albania.

With 158 points, Iran claimed the title of the 2024 U-23 World Championships for the first time in history.

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team finished first at the U23 World Championships with seven medals, including three golds, one silver, and three bronzes.

Mehdi Yousefi, Amir Hossein Firouzpour, and Amir Reza Masoumi snatched gold in the 79kg, 92kg, and 125kg weight classes, respectively.

Amir Hossein Firouzpour

Mehdi Hajilouian bagged silver in the 97kg weight class. Ali Mo’meni, Ebrahim Khari, and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh secured bronze in the 57kg, 61kg, and 70kg weight classes, respectively.

The 2024 U23 World Championships were held in Tirana, Albania, from October 21-27. Over 650 wrestlers competed, with 240 each in Freestyle and Greco-Roman, and 184 in Women’s wrestling.

