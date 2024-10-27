Iranian civilian martyred in Israeli aggression

Allahverdi Rahimpour was martyred following Israel’s airstrikes near the capital Tehran early on Saturday.

A memorial ceremony was held for the martyred Iranian civilian in Tehran on Sunday evening.

His death brings to five the number of people killed in the Israeli aggression. The four other martyrs are Iranian army forces who lost their lives while defending the country against the Zionist aggression.

One of the martyred forces is Mehdi Naqavi who lived in Tehran.

On Sunday evening, a memorial service was held in his hometown Borujerd as the martyr’s body arrived in the city located in the western province of Lorestan.

Crowds of people as well as local officials were present in the ceremony to honor the martyr.

Iranian officials have said that the country reserves its inherent right to respond to the Israeli aggression.

