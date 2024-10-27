New power generator comes online in strategic Greater Tunb Island

Amir Qobadi said on Sunday that the new generator, with a production capacity of 1,500 kilowatts, has been brought online to provide stable electricity amid the sensitive conditions facing the country, particularly the unique circumstances of the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

He noted that the generator had been idle for approximately four years, but essential repairs have been completed and the generator was finally put into operation.

Qobadi emphasized that supplying electricity to the islands is a top priority for the power plant. He added that this generator alone is capable of meeting over 70% of the electricity demand for the Greater Tunb.

The islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs are strategically vital for Iran, given their geographical location. They play a significant role in the country’s maritime operations due to their proximity to international waterways and the movement of commercial and fishing vessels in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

4353**2050